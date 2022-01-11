Woosley, Johnson win first 500 Club tournament of the new year

The tournament was a 3-6-9 singles event that had a total of 38 bowlers split between two divisions – Womens division and Groupies division.

File photo/Pahrump Valley Times Nearly 60 bowlers turned out Aug. 29 for the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club tournament at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center, with Randy Gulley winning Division A and Rebekah Quinteros taking Division B.

Babs Woosley and Ralph Johnson got their first wins of 2022 as the 500 Club began their new season at the Pahrump Nugget after taking a break for the holidays.

The tournament was a 3-6-9 singles event that had a total of 38 bowlers split between two divisions – Womens division and Groupies division.

Woosley was crowned the winner of the women’s division. She finished with a total score of 853 pins, which was the highest score of the tournament between both divisions. She had games of 205, 149 and 189 to go along with her handicap of 310 pins.

Bonnie Nelson, Debbie Varner, Lorena Myers and Pat Brokke closed out the money winners for the women’s division.

Nelson had games of 186, 193 and 183, to go along with a handicap of 264, for a total score of 826 pins. Varner finished in third place with a total score of 800 pins. She had games of 179, 211 and 211 to go along with her handicap of 199.

Myers and Brokke finished in fourth and fifth places, respectively. Myers had games of 192, 183 and 180, to go along with her handicap of 240, for a total score of 795. She was just able to beat out Brokke, who finished with a total score of 794. Brokke had games of 235, 181 and 195, with a handicap of 183.

In the Groupies division, Ralph Johnson got his first win of the new year. He bowled games of 200, 203 and 200 to go along with his handicap score of 229. He finished with a total score of 832 pins.

Steve Boyce, Walt Kuver and Jim Spear were the rest of the bowlers who finished in the prize money spots.

Boyce finished in second place with a total score of 823 pins. He had games of 211, 200 and 234 with a handicap of 178 pins.

Kuver followed up Boyce with a third-place finish. He had games of 226, 236 and 214, to go along with his handicap score of 132, for a total of 808 pins.

Spear walked away with a fourth-place finish. He had a total of 766 pins after bowling games of 198, 179 and 190. He had a handicap of 199 for the tournament.

Charity Musial bowled the highest game of the tournament with a score of 245 in her second game of the day. Kuver had the next highest single-game score with 236 in his second game of the day as well.

There were two side pots in addition to the tournament winnings. The Handicap side pot was split among the top eight bowlers with their total scores including their handicap score. The Scratch side pot was split among the top two bowlers with the highest scores without their handicaps.

Woosley took the top spot for the Handicap side pot with her highest score of the tournament, 853 total pins. For her first-place finish, she took home an extra $32 in prize money.

Johnson and Boyce rounded out the top three. Johnson finished in second place with 832 total pins, taking home $27 in prize money, and Boyce finished in third place with 823 total pins, taking home $22 in prize money.

The next 500 Club bowling tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m. This tournament will be Certified Doubles 9-pin No-tap style. Katherine Bishop and Dee Runau will be the directors and Debbie Varner will handle the 50/50 raffle.