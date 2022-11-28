54°F
Workman, Dilger win doubles event at Balloon Festival

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
November 28, 2022 - 11:02 am
 
Special to Pahrump Valley Times Lathan Dilger (left) and Danielle Workman (right) won first place in the SNHPS doubles tournament at the Pahrump Balloon Festival on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Special to Pahrump Valley Times Jefferson Counts (left) and Lawrence Workman (right) finished in third place in the SNHPS doubles tournament at the Pahrump Balloon Festival on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Special to Pahrump Valley Times Kevin Chael (left) and Larry Workman (right) took home second place in the SNHPS doubles tournament at the Pahrump Balloon Festival on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series held their final regular season tournament at the Pahrump Balloon Festival on Sunday, Nov. 13. Twelve pitchers participated in the doubles event with Lathan Dilger and Danielle Workman taking home the top spot.

The Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series held their final regular season tournament at the Pahrump Balloon Festival on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The tournament was a non-sanctioned, round-robin doubles event featuring 12 pitchers. Each team consisted of a division one player and a division two player.

Four of the six teams finished with identical 3-2 records, leading to a mini playoff tournament between the teams.

In the first round of the playoffs, the team of division one pitcher Lawrence Workman and division two pitcher Jefferson Counts faced off against the team of division one pitcher Larry Workman and division two pitcher Kevin Chael.

Workman and Counts won the matchup between the two teams during the round-robin stage of the tournament. Larry Workman and Chael would get some revenge with the playoff win and head to the championship matchup.

In the second matchup of the first round, the team of division one pitcher Lathan Dilger and division two pitcher Danielle Workman went up against the team of division one pitcher Don Brown and division two pitcher Mike Dedeic.

Dilger and Danielle Workman came away with the win, sweeping both games between the two teams, setting up a championship matchup with Larry Workman and Chael.

After losing their first-round matchups, Lawrence Workman and Counts would face Brown and Dedeic for third and fourth places.

Workman and Counts would go on to win the third-place game and finish the tournament with a 4-3 record. They won both matchups between the two teams in the tournament.

In the championship matchup, Dilger and D. Workman defeated the team of Larry Workman and Chael.

Workman and Chael won the matchup in the regular tournament, so this win for Dilger and D. Workman was a little bit of payback for the earlier loss.

With their win, Dilger and D. Workman were each awarded 20 points toward their season standings. Larry Workman and Chael were each given 10 points for their standings, while Lawrence Workman and Counts would each receive five points for their standings.

Dilger’s win in the doubles tournament gave him 55 points for the season, putting him in the top spot of the division one standings heading into the playoff tournament.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

