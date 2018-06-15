Wyatt, Ward continue dominant seasons at Pahrump Valley Speedway

Fans at another action-packed night of racing at the Pahrump Valley Speedway saw Scott Brady picking up the Sport Mod victory Saturday night.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times David Belcher goes into a turn in his #9 car during the Sport Mod race Saturday night at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Aaron Smith's yellow #54A car kicks up a cloud of dust during the Hobby Stocks race Saturday night at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Clifton King was second, with Alex Murphy in third. Chuck Trastor, David Belcher, Nick Heilman, Brady Gladd and Donald Riley also competed in the race on the quarter-mile dirt oval.

Haylee Little picked up the feature event win in the Mini Stock division, outracing Aiden Murphy and Red Kowel. Brett Gamble, Ryan Howard, Brandon Jones and Johnny O’Neal rounded out the field.

In the Super Stock main event, Dale Daffern won a three-car shootout, besting Aaron Keller and Justin Wall to pick up his first feature event win of the 2018 season.

Gary Wyatt continued his track dominance by picking up another feature win in the Bomber division, beating Michael Risflen, Arlie Daniel, Eli Bliss and Steve Dinerstein in the 20-lap feature.

Another driver continuing his dominating season was Jared Ward. Ward outraced Anthony Broadhead and Aaron Smith to pick up another feature win. GeGe Murphy recorded a DNS (did not start) after making hard contact with the front stretch wall on the pace lap.

Allen Lokey was first in the Coupe feature, beating out Michael Decroff, Natasha Pooler and Chris Hansen.

The Micro Sprint division saw Eddie Chacon picking up the feature win over Jason Funk and Ray Garnica. Clint Silva, Shawn Moore and Evil Pruitt completed the feature.

The big dance of the night saw Austin Kiefer outracing Jason Pike to win the feature event in the Modified division. Pike was sent to the rear of the field after a Lap 1 caution, but he still managed to drive to a second-place finish. Brad Hopkins, Jake Pike and Josh Stringer rounded out the top five. Corbin Sabers, Rick Durica, Mike Wells, Kane Williams and Skylar Mortensen finished 6th through 10th, respectively.

Racing will resume on June 23. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the first green flag waving at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the Pahrump Valley Speedway Facebook page or pahrumpvalleyspeedway.com.