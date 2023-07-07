Dahlia Street to close at Basin Avenue for improvements

Beginning on Monday, July 10, Dahlia Street will be closed from Basin Avenue for approximately 450 feet to excavate and prep for new pavement and sidewalks.

Courtesy Nye County

Nye County Public Works crews will start a two-week project on Dahlia Street near the Basin Avenue intersection.

Officials urge drivers to use caution in the work zone

Under state law, the fines for speeding double, up to $1,000, in any marked road construction or maintenance work zone when workers are present. According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, work zone crashes claim three lives every day.