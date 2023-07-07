91°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Uncategorized

Dahlia Street to close at Basin Avenue for improvements

Staff Report
July 7, 2023 - 8:32 am
 
Courtesy Nye County
Courtesy Nye County

Nye County Public Works crews will start a two-week project on Dahlia Street near the Basin Avenue intersection.

Beginning on Monday, July 10, Dahlia Street will be closed from Basin Avenue for approximately 450 feet to excavate and prep for new pavement and sidewalks. Traffic on Basin Avenue will not be impacted with no bypass road restrictions. Speed limits will remain 25 mph.

Officials urge drivers to use caution in the work zone

Under state law, the fines for speeding double, up to $1,000, in any marked road construction or maintenance work zone when workers are present. According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, work zone crashes claim three lives every day.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nye County Detention Center Noah Cooley
Dealer used Instagram, apps to market and sell narcotics
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County deputies say a high-tech drug dealer used Instagram and a popular messaging app — along with some guerilla marketing techniques — to advertise and sell illegal narcotics and marijuana.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mason Viehl, a representative of the Amarg ...
Conservancy: Ash Meadows drilling could drain springs
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Mason Viehl, executive director of the Amargosa Conservancy, described a potential threat to Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge and the Ash Meadows Area of Critical Environmental Concern to the Beatty Town Advisory Board on June 26.