64°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
Uncategorized

Darkness in Death Valley: Power restored after 65-hour park-wide outage

Staff Report
December 28, 2023 - 6:23 am
 
(Dreamstime/TNS) The Oasis at Death Valley, formerly called Furnace Creek, was able to power th ...
(Dreamstime/TNS) The Oasis at Death Valley, formerly called Furnace Creek, was able to power their fuel pumps with a generator, but ultimately ran out of fuel due to high demand.

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – A 65-hour power outage in Death Valley National Park ended at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26. The power outage impacted park visitors and 450 residents during the busy Christmas weekend.

The National Park Service’s (NPS) greatest worry was water supply. The NPS was not able to pump water wells or power water treatment plans on the park’s two largest water systems. Park staff were trucking water to replenish the tank at Stovepipe Wells Resort, which had fallen below critical levels needed for fire suppression. Furnace Creek water system was about one day away from falling below water tank levels needed for fire suppression.

The power outage impacted drivers of both electric and fuel-powered vehicles. At least eight electric vehicles were towed out of the park after running out of electricity. The gas pumps at Stovepipe Wells Resort did not function without electricity. The Oasis at Death Valley was able to power their fuel pumps with a generator, but ultimately ran out of fuel due to high demand.

Hotel guests had no power or heat in their rooms. Hotel and NPS employees returned to dark houses after busy workdays. Restaurants were serving very limited food options. There was no cell signal, meaning residents and travelers were not able to call loved ones during the holiday, or call for help in case of an emergency.

A portable generator powered the water treatment plant at one of the park’s smaller water systems during the power outage. This water system is gravity-fed from a spring, unlike two larger systems that require a well pump.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Pahrump casinos could see re-investment from gaming deal, execs say
By Richard N. Velotta & Brent Schanding

Golden Entertainment Inc. plans to use proceeds of a multi-million dollar gaming deal to enhance its commercial gaming operations in Pahrump, according to Blake Sartini II, executive vice president of operations for Golden and son of its CEO Blake Sartini.

Michael McDonald speaks at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country on April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen ...
Nevada’s 6 fake electors indicted, AG Ford says
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Six Republican electors who participated in sending fake electoral certificates declaring Donald Trump the winner of the state’s 2020 election have been indicted.

Nye County Sheriff's Office
Nye County deputy involved in fatal shooting
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The 2:35 p.m. shooting occurred during a call for service near East Basin Avenue and Dahlia Street in central Pahrump, according to a NCSO posting on Facebook.

 
Thanksgiving traffic to stuff Las Vegas Valley roads
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Las Vegas is projected to be a top destination for Thanksgiving travelers so traffic in and around Southern Nevada will be stuffed like a turkey this week.

Dirt from Hilary covers parts of Badwater Road in Death Valley National Park in California on T ...
UPDATE: Southeast Death Valley entrance now open
Staff Report

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – The southeast entrance to Death Valley National Park is now open. Badwater Road provides direct access from Shoshone, Calif. to the temporary lake at Badwater Basin.