58°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Uncategorized

Driver escapes injuries after trash truck catches fire

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 18, 2022 - 1:02 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Crews battle a blaze on the vacant lot in front of Star Nur ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Crews battle a blaze on the vacant lot in front of Star Nursery along Highway 372 on Friday, Oct. 14 after the operator of a garbage truck was forced to dump his load there when it caught fire.

The driver of a garbage truck escaped injuries after the load he was hauling caught fire just before 9 a.m. on Friday along Highway 372 near Blagg Road, according to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis

“The initial report was that there was a trash truck on fire,” Lewis said. “As we were responding, we were notified that the operator of the trash truck located a vacant lot and dumped the burning load onto that lot. There were no immediate exposures and crews arrived on location and quickly extinguished the fire.”

Crews battled the blaze on the lot in front of Star Nursery. Lewis said the initial investigation revealed that the ignition source appeared to be a battery-operated device that was deeply embedded in the trash.

He praised the efforts of the truck’s driver.

“There were no injuries and the driver just did a great job,” he said. “Instead of having a fully-involved trash truck with the hydraulics and all those risks associated, he found a safe spot to empty the load as they are supposed to do, and then it was just a matter of cleaning that up.”

Contact Reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
ACLU lawsuit against Nye County paper ballot rules dismissed
By Taylor R. Avery Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging the Nye County’s ballot hand-counting procedures Wednesday because documentation referenced in the complaint was not provided.

Nye County Sherriff Sharon Wehrly, left, and Deputy Sheriff Joe McGill
POLL: McGill leads Wehrly in tight race for Nye County sheriff
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Challenger Joe McGill has a 4-point lead over incumbent Sharon Wehrly, according to an informal Pahrump Valley Times/Tonopah Times-Bonanza poll that asked readers who they supported in the race for Nye County sheriff.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file photo Nye County Democratic voters are shown placing th ...
Hand counting ballots OK, judge rules
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Carson City District Court judge denied a challenge from a progressive group to block hand counting ballots in Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times “One car was on top of another parked car and the car wa ...
Fatal crashes in Nye County down 72% this year
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Traffic deaths were down in most rural areas in the state, notably Nye County, where the five fatalities seen through August were 72 percent lower than the 18 deaths during the same time span last year. A sixth fatality earlier this month was not included in the latest data.