Nye County General Election results updated, still remain unofficial

Republicans are leading in local partisan races, according to numbers from Thursday morning.

Resources for veterans and seniors to be offered at upcoming expo

Incumbent Republican Gregory Hafen II leads with 56.3 percent in the race for Assembly District 36 as of Thursday, Nov. 5, at 10:45 a.m. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Incumbent Judge Robert Lane leads with 54.9 percent in the Fifth Judicial District Court, Department 2 race as of Thursday, Nov. 5, at 10:45 a.m. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Incumbent Judge Kimberly “Kim” Wanker leads with 59.1 percent in the Fifth Judicial District Court, Department 1 race as of Thursday, Nov. 5, at 10:45 a.m. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Michael Foley leads in the race for Pahrump justice of the peace, Department B with 58.7 percent of votes as of Thursday, Nov. 5, at 10:45 a.m. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Challenger Dan Pineau leads in the race for sheriff with 61.7 percent of votes as of Thursday, Nov. 5, at 10:45 a.m. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Republican Matt Sadler leads in the race for commissioner, District 5 with 68.4 percent of votes as of Thursday, Nov. 5, at 10:45 a.m. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Republican Debra Thomas leads in the race for commissioner, District 4 with 69.6 percent of votes as of Thursday, Nov. 5, at 10:45 a.m. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

General Election Day in Nevada was on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Election officials have been releasing updates on where local races stand following the close of polls. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

General Election Day in the Silver State was Nov. 3. On Tuesday, voters throughout Nevada made choices in a variety of region-specific and statewide races.

Early voting this year in Nye County drew 4,208 people throughout its duration, the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office reported. The total turnout for in-person Nye County voting on Nov. 3 was 2,720, according to the secretary of state’s office.

The Nye County Clerk’s Office said on Wednesday evening that approximately 2,800 ballots still need to be balanced.

The following unofficial results from the secretary of state’s office for local general election races are as of yesterday, Nov. 5, at 10:45 a.m.

County commissioner, District 4

Republican Debra Thomas is leading in the race for District 4 seat on the Nye County Commission with 69.6 percent of votes. Independent American Party candidate Anthony Greco has received 30.4 percent of ballots cast.

County commissioner, District 5

Matt Sadler, the Republican in this commission contest, has garnered 68.4 percent of the vote, while nonpartisan Chris Lally holds 31.6 percent in the race.

Nye County sheriff

Dan Pineau has received 61.7 percent of the vote in this nonpartisan matchup for the top position in the Nye County’s Sheriff’s Office. Incumbent Sheriff Joe McGill holds 38.3 percent.

Pahrump justice of the peace, Department B

Current Department B pro tem judge Michael Foley leads with 58.7 percent of votes. Scott Oakley holds 41.3 percent in the race.

Fifth Judicial District Court judge, Department 1

Kimberly “Kim” Wanker, the incumbent judge, has garnered 59.1 percent of votes across both Nye and Esmeralda counties, as this court encompasses both. Nathan Gent has received 40.9 percent of the vote.

Fifth Judicial District Court judge Department 2

In Department 2 of this rural district court race, incumbent Judge Robert Lane holds 54.9 percent of votes from Nye and Esmeralda counties. Jason Earnest has received 45.1 percent of the vote.

State Assembly District 36

Incumbent Republican District 36 Assemblyman and Assembly Minority Leader Gregory Hafen II leads with 56.3 percent votes cast, compared to Democrat Jon Penn Junejo’s 43.7 percent.

Unopposed incumbents and candidates

District Attorney Brian Kunzi, Assessor Sheree Stringer, Recorder Deborah Beatty, Treasurer Raelyn Powers, all incumbent Republicans, were unopposed on the general election ballot, receiving 100 percent of the vote, each set to serve another term.

Kayla Ball previously won the Republican primary for clerk. Bill Hockstedler prevailed in the Republican primary for public administrator. Ball and Hockstedler then moved to the general election ballot unopposed, each winning 100 percent of the vote, becoming the clerk-elect and public administrator-elect, respectively.

Incumbent Republican District 33 Assemblyman Bert Gurr and incumbent Republican District 38 Assemblyman Gregory Koenig were both unopposed this year. The two GOP assemblymen will serve another term in the Legislature after receiving 100 percent of votes in their districts.

Results are updated at silverstateelection.nv.gov.

Voting and mail ballot statistics can be found at vivid.nv.gov.

For further Nevada election information, visit nvsos.gov.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Ballot curing

Yesterday afternoon, the Nye County Clerk's Office released an updated list of mail ballots that need signature correction or verification with corresponding voter names.

The full list can be found at tinyurl.com/mw23w8ec.

For signature cures, in order to ensure ballots are counted, Nye County asks residents who appear on the list to please contact the clerk's office at 755-482-8127.

The cure deadline is Monday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. After the deadline, ballots that have unresolved signature problems may not be counted, the clerk's office noted.

Curing from the clerk's office will be available today, Friday, Nov. 6. Messages regarding cures can be left over the weekend and the clerk's office will return calls on Monday.

More names that require cures may have been identified, so voters are encouraged to check the updated list, even if they have reviewed prior versions, the clerk's office explained.