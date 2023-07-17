86°F
Investigators seek leads after 5 burros shot in Death Valley National Park

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 17, 2023 - 4:02 am
 
National Park Service
National Park Service

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – National Park Service officials are investigating the death of five burros that were discovered shot and killed last week in the Lower Wildrose area of Death Valley National Park.

Burros are not native to the California desert and public land managers are engaged in work to remove the animals from the sensitive desert environment by working with partners. The five burros were not part of any internal removal efforts.

It is illegal to discharge a firearm in a national park and it poses a threat to public safety. The abandoned carcasses also endanger native wildlife who inadvertently ingest toxic lead shot when feeding on the dead animals.

Burros are known to damage sensitive desert springs through trampling, overgrazing of vegetation, and fouling of water. They also compete with bighorn sheep and other native wildlife for scarce desert resources such as food and water. They often damage important cultural sites, including historic cabins and archaeological sites.

While these animals have a negative impact on the natural and cultural desert environment, park officials say these actions are not warranted.

Information from park visitors could be very helpful for this investigation. If you have information that could help the park, please submit a tip. Those who submit a tip may do so anonymously.

Call or text the National Park Service Tip Line: 888-653-0009

Submit online: go.nps.gov/SubmitATip Or email at: nps_isb@nps.gov

