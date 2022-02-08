45°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Uncategorized

Love Ranch brothel near Pahrump listed for $1.2M

By Glivell Piloto Special to Pahrump Valley Times
February 7, 2022 - 6:30 pm
 
The Love Ranch brothel in Pahrump is for sale. (Bob Fredlund/Coldwell Banker)
The Love Ranch brothel in Pahrump is for sale. (Bob Fredlund/Coldwell Banker)

The Love Ranch, the famed brothel near Pahrump formerly owned by Dennis Hof, is up for sale.

The ranch has officially been listed for the asking price of $1.2 million, which includes a number of amenities.

The listing price covers is the 10,500-square-foot property with 15 large master suites. Each suite is complete with furnishings and televisions. Also included is the 2,500 square-foot corner bar and two new kitchens.

The listing also has two mobile homes, a backhoe, a mini excavator, an advertising truck and a limousine. The purchase price also includes multiple lots ready to build on in Crystal and Pahrump.

Hof was the owner of several legal brothels across Nevada.

On Oct. 16, 2018, he was found dead at his Love Ranch property following his 72nd birthday.

At the time of his death, he was the 2018 Republican candidate for Assembly District 36, which encompasses all of Nye County and parts of Clark and Lincoln counties.

Hof’s name remained on the ballot, which he later won. 

According to Marc Randazza, an attorney for Hof, “Dennis was a man from another age, dropped into our time. He was the quintessential Nevadan — independent with a strong sense of liberty.”

“He was a genuinely kind man who saw it as his duty to make sure that everyone around him was always taken care of, and that they had a hell of a time,” he said.

Bob Fredlund, the listing agent and longtime representative of Hof’s listings, said the property is being sold as-is, cash only.

In August 2018, the Love Ranch was permanently shutdown after the Nye County Board of Commissioners revoked its license.

Hof was repeatedly late to pay renewal fees for the bothels, commissioners ruled, and he refused to fix health and safety violations there.

Before its closure, Love Ranch had 18 employees, including 11 prostitutes and seven other workers.

Brent Schanding contributed to this story.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Nevada ticketed thousands of drivers for going 100 mph or more last year
By Michael Scott Davidson Special to Pahrump Valley Times

One law enforcement official says the numbers would be much higher – maybe thousands more – if staffing within the Nevada Highway Patrol wasn’t at “critically low levels.

 
Historic Westside interfaith service celebrates MLK holiday
By Ricardo Torres-Cortez Special to Pahrump Valley Times

The church service was part of a series of “King Week” events organized by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee, which will include the 40th annual parade honoring the civil rights icon Monday morning in downtown Las Vegas.

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., looks at a portrait of himself after it was unveiled during a cer ...
Sen. Harry Reid dies at 82
By Gary Martin ■ / RJ Washington Bureau

A Democrat, Reid spent 30 years in the U.S. Senate, including four terms as majority leader. He was instrumental in blocking Yucca Mountain as a nuclear waste repository, worked closely with former President Barack Obama to move the Affordable Care Act through Congress and single-handedly provided Nevada with an outsized influence on national politics.

Pahrump Valley Times--file This 2017 file photo shows a home for sale in Pahrump. The median h ...
Prices continue to rise for homes in Southern Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump housing market, and neighboring Las Vegas, both reached new heights in June, a trend that has gone on for the last several months.

Getty Images Part of the IGI’s work includes analyzing the U.S. gaming market’s structure t ...
Nevada gaming win sets record high in May
By Mike Shoro Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada casinos raked in an all-time record $1.23 billion from gamblers across the state in May, the first month when some casinos could resume operating at full capacity, the Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday. It was also the third consecutive month Nevada casinos surpassed $1 billion in gaming win. That hadn’t happened since December 2019 through […]