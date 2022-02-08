Love Ranch brothel near Pahrump listed for $1.2M

The Love Ranch, the famed brothel in Pahrump formerly owned by Dennis Hof, is up for sale.

The Love Ranch brothel in Pahrump is for sale. (Bob Fredlund/Coldwell Banker)

The Love Ranch, the famed brothel near Pahrump formerly owned by Dennis Hof, is up for sale.

The ranch has officially been listed for the asking price of $1.2 million, which includes a number of amenities.

The listing price covers is the 10,500-square-foot property with 15 large master suites. Each suite is complete with furnishings and televisions. Also included is the 2,500 square-foot corner bar and two new kitchens.

The listing also has two mobile homes, a backhoe, a mini excavator, an advertising truck and a limousine. The purchase price also includes multiple lots ready to build on in Crystal and Pahrump.

Hof was the owner of several legal brothels across Nevada.

On Oct. 16, 2018, he was found dead at his Love Ranch property following his 72nd birthday.

At the time of his death, he was the 2018 Republican candidate for Assembly District 36, which encompasses all of Nye County and parts of Clark and Lincoln counties.

Hof’s name remained on the ballot, which he later won.

According to Marc Randazza, an attorney for Hof, “Dennis was a man from another age, dropped into our time. He was the quintessential Nevadan — independent with a strong sense of liberty.”

“He was a genuinely kind man who saw it as his duty to make sure that everyone around him was always taken care of, and that they had a hell of a time,” he said.

Bob Fredlund, the listing agent and longtime representative of Hof’s listings, said the property is being sold as-is, cash only.

In August 2018, the Love Ranch was permanently shutdown after the Nye County Board of Commissioners revoked its license.

Hof was repeatedly late to pay renewal fees for the bothels, commissioners ruled, and he refused to fix health and safety violations there.

Before its closure, Love Ranch had 18 employees, including 11 prostitutes and seven other workers.