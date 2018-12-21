Pahrump aglow with Christmas spirit

Some area residents in Pahrump are displaying their Christmas cheer with bright and colorful light assortments and some special characters.
Individuals in the community took to the Pahrump Valley Times’ Facebook page, along with sending emails to the publication, in December, with photos of colorful displays and special characters that might lift the Christmas spirit for some residents in Pahrump.
Displays of Christmas cheer can be seen through many parts of Pahrump. Check photo captions for street names of where to see the gleaming lights of Pahrump. This is not a comprehensive list of all the homes in Pahrump putting lights on display.
Bryan and Dusty Schoening, who have both lived in Pahrump for the last 16 years, have their Christmas display up for viewing on the 2800 block of Sunset Street near Bell Vista Avenue and Barney Street. The lights and display are on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
“We enjoy the lights spread that the paper used to do every year, and our display was almost always included because it is so unusual,” the Schoenings said in an email. “We are happy to see you are bringing the lights list back.”
A closer look
Check the Pahrump Valley Times’ Facebook page and website, along with the publication’s print edition for further coverage on Christmas on display in Pahrump. Staff at the Times plans on taking a closer look at a large Christmas display in the Pahrump area.