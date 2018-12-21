Pahrump aglow with Christmas spirit

Some area residents in Pahrump are displaying their Christmas cheer with bright and colorful light assortments and some special characters.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Christmas lights are on display along the 3400 block of Rebel Ave., south of Highway 372 and Red Rock St. Check out the colorful display after 5 p.m. on any day.

Michele Zauba/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A residence in the area of the winery, north of Highway 160, is putting on its Christmas cheer. For those interested in seeing the display can head to the 3500 block of E. Burgundy Drive.

Carol Vocke/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Stop by and check out the colorful display of lights and festive characters along Ellendale St. in the Comstock Park area.

Bryan and Dusty Schoening/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A few characters make up just part of a Christmas display at 2800 block of Sunset St., near W. Bell Vista Ave. and Barney St. The display lights up from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Bryan and Dusty Schoening/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A Christmas light display at 2800 block of Sunset St. in Pahrump.

Lucille Kancso/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Drive along Country Place, off Highway 160, to see this colorful display of Christmas cheer.

Some area residents in Pahrump are displaying their Christmas cheer with bright and colorful light assortments and some special characters.

Individuals in the community took to the Pahrump Valley Times’ Facebook page, along with sending emails to the publication, in December, with photos of colorful displays and special characters that might lift the Christmas spirit for some residents in Pahrump.

Displays of Christmas cheer can be seen through many parts of Pahrump. Check photo captions for street names of where to see the gleaming lights of Pahrump. This is not a comprehensive list of all the homes in Pahrump putting lights on display.

Bryan and Dusty Schoening, who have both lived in Pahrump for the last 16 years, have their Christmas display up for viewing on the 2800 block of Sunset Street near Bell Vista Avenue and Barney Street. The lights and display are on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

“We enjoy the lights spread that the paper used to do every year, and our display was almost always included because it is so unusual,” the Schoenings said in an email. “We are happy to see you are bringing the lights list back.”

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes