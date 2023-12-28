64°F
Uncategorized

UPDATE: 5 ID’d in alleged murder of Pahrump man

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
December 28, 2023 - 12:30 pm
 
Updated December 29, 2023 - 3:10 am
A Nye County Sheriff’s patrol car in the yard behind their offices on Wednesday, Jan. 19 ...
A Nye County Sheriff’s patrol car in the yard behind their offices on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Pahrump, Nev. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Five suspects have been named in the murder of Jonathon Reyes, who police say was killed early Tuesday morning at his home on West Wilson Road near Leslie Street in Pahrump.

Benjamin Moser, 58; Kathy Moser, 56; Edward Travis Parrett, 32; Clifton “CJ” Lee Pfeifer Jr., 33; and Stephanie Erin Vazzo, 33, all of Pahrump, were arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy.

What we know so far

Dispatchers said Reyes called 911 about 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 26 and told them he was holding someone at gunpoint in his backyard.

When deputies arrived minutes later, Reyes was found shot dead in the yard, according to reports from the sheriff’s office.

“The suspects and victim knew each other and this does not appear to be a random act,” according to NCSO investigators.

This story has been updated to include additional arrests in the case.

