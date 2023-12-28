UPDATE: 5 ID’d in alleged murder of Pahrump man

A suspect is still at large after Pahrump homeowner’s killing.

Five suspects have been named in the murder of Jonathon Reyes, who police say was killed early Tuesday morning at his home on West Wilson Road near Leslie Street in Pahrump.

Benjamin Moser, 58; Kathy Moser, 56; Edward Travis Parrett, 32; Clifton “CJ” Lee Pfeifer Jr., 33; and Stephanie Erin Vazzo, 33, all of Pahrump, were arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy.

What we know so far

Dispatchers said Reyes called 911 about 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 26 and told them he was holding someone at gunpoint in his backyard.

When deputies arrived minutes later, Reyes was found shot dead in the yard, according to reports from the sheriff’s office.

“The suspects and victim knew each other and this does not appear to be a random act,” according to NCSO investigators.

This story has been updated to include additional arrests in the case.