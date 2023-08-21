Weather updates: The latest on road closures and more

Valley Electric Association is reporting some power outages in Pahrump because of heavy storms.

Courtesy Nye County Highway 376 is closed from Carvers to U.S. 50.

People watch the rain come in near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Valley Electric Association is reporting some power outages in Pahrump because of heavy storms.

Crews are on location to make repairs, but it’s impacting traffic lights across town, according to Nye County officials.

“Water and debris are still running off of Mount Charleston, and there is flowing water on many Pahrump roads,” officials said Monday morning.

A spokesperson reported these conditions at 9 a.m. on Monday:

-State Route 376 is closed from Carvers to U.S. 50.

– State Route 376 at mile-marker 62 near Round Mountain is closed; highway split.

– Dandelion Street in Pahrump is closed.

– U.S. 95 south at mile-marker 47 near Beatty is closed.

– Valley View Boulevard in Amargosa Valley is closed.

– Anvil Road in Amargosa Valley is closed.

-Manhole cover missing on Highway 160 at Yellowhand Avenue in Pahrump

-Please avoid the Basin Avenue road construction area in Pahrump

Other roads and highways may be closed during the day as water and debris fields continues to accumulate.

Check back for updates.