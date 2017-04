Crews from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services responded to a two-vehicle crash along Highway 160 just south of Highway 372 on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred just after 1 p.m. when the driver of a green Hyundai rear-ended a silver Dodge 1500 pickup.

No injuries were reported, but Nevada Highway Patrol and Nye County Sheriff’s Office responded. Northbound traffic was down to one lane as crews worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.