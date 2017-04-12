3 Nye inmates charged after jail fight in Pahrump

Three inmates were charged with battery after an alleged fight at the Nye County Detention Center.

Kohl Cummings, Darren Dillingham and Calvin Beasley were each charged with battery by a prisoner, false imprisonment by prisoner and burglary, following an alleged fight at the Nye County Detention Center on April 4, authorities reported.

According to Nye County Sheriff’s Office documents, detention personnel responded to a loud noise coming out of B-pod at the jail.

Police said in a report that another inmate had fresh bumps on his head. The inmate told police that he was asked to speak with Beasley, Dillingham and Cummings. The inmate reported that before he could talk, Cummings “rushed him.”

Shortly after that, Beasley hit the inmate on the back left side of his head, and Dillingham hit him on the right side of his head, he reported.

The camera footage from the cell showed Beasley, Dillingham and Cummings blocked the other inmate from being able to exit the room. The report said the camera footage later showed a fight in the cell.

