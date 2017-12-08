Art across the generations displayed in Pahrump

Artists across the generations were honored at the HealthCare Partners building at the end of November.

Local seniors and high school students were honored during an awards ceremony on Nov. 30 at the HealthCare Partners’ building at 1397 S. Loop Road for their work on the Art is Full Circle contest.

Roughly 40 to 50 pieces of art were left on display from Nov. 6-20, with members of the Pahrump Art Council, high school students and the public choosing the winners across three categories.

The Pahrump Arts Council chose the top three winners from the Pahrump Valley High School student submissions, with high school students choosing winners from the arts council (senior citizens).

Top winners from the local high school were Ronni Spaulding for first place, followed by Emma Crow and Patricia Roundy for third.

Local high school students chose Julia Elwell for first place.

Elwell said she got the “portrait artist’s gene” from her mother, Bernadine Pitts, who also had pieces entered in the contest. She’s been an artist for 40 years, she said.

Second place went to Marlene Transue and Nancy Stilwell was chosen for third.

A third category allowed members of the public to vote on their favorites, with the top three from both categories being given awards.

In that category, Erika Galvan from Pahrump Valley High School won first place, with Transue taking second place again in the new category. High school student Patricia Roundy also took third in this category.

Spaulding, who took first place in the high school student category, also won for overall best of show.

How the show started

HealthCare Partners was looking to do something for the community after their new building officially opened in October, said Brian Anderson, operations manager at HealthCare Partners.

“We wanted to show our part of being in the community,” Anderson said. “Some of our ideas were to integrate different societies, so art was one that we were able to reach forward and get a sponsorship from.”

HealthCare Partners worked with the Pahrump Senior Center, Pahrump Valley High School and other organizations to put the display together.

Anderson said the display at the HealthCare Partners facility has been well received by the public so similar displays could be seen in the future.

