College in Nevada enhances online degrees and more

A Nevada college is making it easier for busy adults to carve out time in their lives to pursue a higher education.

Western Nevada College has added a number of classes, degrees and certificates of achievement that students can complete online.

Details on WNC’s online degrees and programs are at www.wnc.edu/online-programs

The addition of online offerings enables individuals seeking to advance their education the ability to do so while maintaining their personal commitments to work and/or family.

“Over the past year, Western has put significant energy toward building flexible online and hybrid pathways to support rural and non-traditional students,” said WNC Interim Vice President Scott Morrison. “These are students whose access to traditional classroom education is often limited by complex schedules supporting families and maintaining part or full-time employment.”

Students can work online toward associate of arts and associate of business degrees, as well as associate of applied sciences degrees in accounting, general business, criminal justice, graphic communication and management.

The online enhancements also include certificate of achievement opportunities in business, bookkeeping, criminal justice, graphic communication and network support technician.

“Western will also be introducing online pathways in a variety of areas including developmental level and accelerated transfer level classes,” Morrison said. “With more than 19 new online course offerings in a range of certificate and degree programs and multiple programs becoming available completely online, we’re confident there will be intriguing new options available for everyone in the communities we serve.”

Students can earn a significant portion of an associate of science degree and take courses toward many other degrees online as well.

Online courses provide WNC students with the opportunity to learn at times of the day when it is convenient for them. Without the daily routine of attending classes on campus, online learning requires students to manage their time carefully to match the consistent pacing required in the online environment.

By offering additional degrees, classes and programs online, WNC will also be able to serve students outside its traditional service areas.

“The college takes the responsibility for providing access to education very seriously for all our students, and as the economic landscape evolves, Western will continue to provide accessible avenues for student success in transfer, technical or career advancement areas,” Morrison said.