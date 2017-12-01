Funds provided for law enforcement overtime, Nevada official announces

The Nevada Attorney General’s Office said it has provided $600,000 of non-taxpayer settlement funds to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department towards investigative costs accrued by law enforcement.

The funding results from a deceptive trade settlement obtained by the Office of the Nevada Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection in July 2017, and processed in an expedited manner at the direction of Governor Brian Sandoval.

“As our community continues to heal following the Route 91 Harvest Festival tragedy, it remains important to support those who worked around the clock in the immediate aftermath of this tragedy,” Laxalt said in a statement. “My office is proud to provide the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department with $600,000 in non-taxpayer settlement dollars to help offset investigative costs for our first responders.”

On Oct. 12, the federal government announced that $1 million of additional resources would be directed toward the Nevada Department of Emergency Management to assist with overtime costs.

The funding provided by the Office of the Nevada Attorney General will be used to offset Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigative costs not covered under the federal funding guidelines or that exceed the federal amount, Laxalt’s office said.