Law enforcement officials need help in identifying suspect

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man related to an investigation being conducted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The man in question is wanted for a theft crime which occurred in Clark County. The man is described as a white male, approximately 30 to 45 years of age, with long hair.

Law enforcement officials believe the man lives in Pahrump.

Anyone with information related to the identity of this man is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000, attention Sgt. Michael Eisenloffel, or by email at ncso_detectives@co.nye.nv.us.

