Man arrested on DUI charge in Pahrump

Pahrump resident Denise Arceo knew something was not right about a man driving an early model motorhome Monday afternoon.

Arceo was leaving work when she spotted the vehicle weaving in and out of the roadway just after 4:30 p.m.

“I was coming down Highway 372 and he was pulling out of one of the side roads and just blew through the stop sign,” she said. “There was a driver that he almost hit who had to slam on their brakes to keep from hitting him.”

As a result, Arceo said she began following the motorhome while maintaining a safe distance.

“He ran at least six stop signs, so I stayed far enough behind him,” she said. “I saw him go through at least three different yards and then he started driving on the wrong side of the road and swerving on and off the road. He just missed hitting a UPS driver head-on, but the driver was able to get out of his way by swerving. He then almost hit a Jeep head-on.”

At that moment, Arceo contacted 911 to report the man, identified by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office as Timothy Perrson.

Responding deputies made a traffic stop in a business parking lot off of Dahlia Street.

Deputies performed a field sobriety test on Perrson, who appeared to have problems maintaining his balance.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with DUI and failing to yield at a stop sign, the sheriff’s office said.

Bail was set at $1,437.