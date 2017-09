The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 1.5 magnitude earthquake early Thursday morning about 30 miles outside of Pahrump.

The quake was recorded at 12:47 a.m. about 4 miles underground and to the southwest of Pahrump, according to the USGS.

According to the USGS, there is a less than 1 percent chance Southern Nevadans will experience damage from earthquakes in 2017.

