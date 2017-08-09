More work for Highway 160 this week in Pahrump area

The Nevada Department of Transportation plans to have a pilot car or escort vehicle safely lead motorists through the construction zone along Nevada Highway 160 between mile markers 20 and 27 in Nye County, just north of Pahrump, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday through Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Traffic restrictions are required as part of $8.7 million of improvements to a 14-mile section of Nevada Highway 160 between East Basin Avenue to just north of Bell Vista Avenue in Pahrump.

Road and Highway Builders is the general contractor. Plans call for mill-and-overlay upgrades where a large machine grinds away deteriorated layers of pavement then replaces it with a new asphalt for a rejuvenated driving surface, NDOT said in its announcement Monday.

Meanwhile, two flashing arrow signs, powered by solar panels, are being added to “Johnnie Curve” as well as a high friction surface to prevent skidding through improved traction. Finally, the turn pocket at U.S. Highway 95 and Nevada Highway 160 is being widened and lengthened for a safer, more efficient highway-to-highway connection.

“This cost-efficient project is will extend the highway’s lifecycle while also creating a smoother and safer traveling experience,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said in an updated statement released Monday.

The project is anticipated to finish by late October.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, follow instructions on construction signage and take alternate routes, if possible, NDOT said.