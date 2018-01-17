Nye County Treasurer Richard Billman resigns

Nye County Treasurer Richard Billman officially resigned from his post as of Thursday, Jan. 11, citing a medical condition as the reason for his decision.

“In a letter to the board of county commissioners, Billman explained that he was resigning due to health issues,” a news release issued by Nye County stated. “Billman has been treasurer for the last four years and seven months. He was first appointed in May 2013 and elected in 2014.”

According to information on the Nye County clerk’s website, after being appointed to the position in 2013, Billman ran unopposed in the 2014 election and had served in that elected capacity since.

His term was set to expire as of the start of 2019 but with his resignation, the seat is now unoccupied.

“The Board of Nye County Commissioners will address the vacancy at a special meeting later this month,” the news release stated.

The Nye County treasurer’s main duty is to collect the dollars that fund Nye County’s operations, including property taxes and all other revenue, such as fees for service, licenses and special assessments.

“The tax revenue and miscellaneous monies are receipted, deposited and distributed to the various funds according to the tax rates for each department determined by the Nye County commissioners,” the treasurer’s website details.

“The treasurer is also responsible for investing surplus monies until they are needed for county operations and obligations.” According to Transparent Nevada, in 2016 Billman earned $110,400 in total pay and benefits.

The Nye County treasurer’s seat is up for election this year and any resident who believes they are qualified to handle the duties of treasurer will have the opportunity to throw their hat in the ring for voters’ consideration.

If the Nye County Commission appoints someone to fill Billman’s seat, that person would serve until whoever is elected in the 2018 election starts his or her four-year term in 2019.

Thus far, Nye County Commissioner Butch Borasky is the only person to publicly announce his intention to run for Nye County treasurer in 2018.

The official filing period for the 2018 election opens March 5 and closes March 16.

