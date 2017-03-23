Nye detention center inmate briefly escapes from custody

A Nye County Detention Center inmate escaped custody briefly Thursday afternoon.

Nye County officials issued a news release stating Robert Scott Lynn, 57, escaped from the detention center on 1521 East Siri Lane, at 12:27 p.m.

A petit larceny charge originally landed him behind bars.

According to the news release, Lynn became an inmate worker on Feb 20, of this year and had no previous problems or issues working in that position.

Officials said prior to his escape, a food delivery truck was backed up to the detention center’s loading dock where Lynn is said to have made his getaway prior to the gate closing.

Sheriff’s office evidence staff observed Lynn running from the facility and immediately notified Nye County dispatch.

Units quickly responded and captured Lynn hiding behind an animal hospital on Basin Avenue at 12:39 p.m.

Lynn was subsequently arrested for escape and was transported back to the detention center where he was booked on the new charge.

As a sentenced inmate, he is not eligible for bail at this time.

He was scheduled for release on May 20 this year.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes