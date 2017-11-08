Pahrump area road project getting underway

Local residents living on the south end of town may want to prepare for an upcoming road improvement project this week along the Homestead Road thoroughfare.

The $1.8 million project, according to a Nye County Public Works press release, begins today and is expected to continue through January.

The task is being funded from the Nye County Road Fund, which is supported by the county’s gas tax.

“The rebuild project will run approximately one mile from Gamebird Road to Manse Road,” the release stated. “Homestead will remain open during construction, however, there will be periodic delays at the Homestead intersections at Gamebird and at Manse. Working hours for construction are Monday through Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.”

Pahrump-based Wulfenstein Construction was awarded the project after submitting a bid during a Nye County Board of Commissioners meeting in late September of this year.

Contained within the bid was a checklist of previous projects Wulfenstein Construction had engaged in and completed in a timely manner, the document stated.

“Wulfenstein Construction Co. Inc. has been engaged in the production, sale, and placement of road material specified in the bid for over 25 years,” the bid noted. “We have a proven track record in producing material that will meet the stringent specification requirements for Nye County. Wulfenstein Construction Co., Inc. will complete the project in a timely fashion and will cooperate fully with all necessary quality control.”

There were two additional bids received, aside from Wulfenstein Construction.

Those bids were submitted to the county from Las Vegas Paving and Aggregate Industries, which are both based in Clark County.

The board determined that Wulfenstein Construction, doing business in the valley for more than 40 years, was the best and most responsive bid of the lot.

Nye County road crews will place electronic road signs at both ends of the project this week to alert drivers of the construction zone.

