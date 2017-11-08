Pahrump casinos’ owner names 2 senior executives

A company whose operations include three casino properties in Pahrump – the Nugget, Gold Town and Lakeside –recently announced the appointment of Ned Martin as chief administrative officer and the appointment of Phyllis Gilland as general counsel, the company said.

Golden Entertainment Inc. announced that Ned Martin joins Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Blake Sartini, Chief Operating Officer Steve Arcana, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer Charles Protell, and Chief Legal Officer Sean Higgins on Golden’s senior management team.

In his new position, Martin will leverage his 23 years of experience in gaming and other industries to assist in the integration of the company’s four newly acquired properties with its existing businesses.

He will also oversee Golden’s human resources, security, information technology and design and construction departments.

“Ned is well-respected in the gaming industry and has deep ties throughout the Las Vegas community. I am pleased that he is joining our senior management team as we strengthen our organization and grow our business,” Sartini said in an announcement provided by the company.

At ACEP, he held senior-level finance, strategic planning and development positions with Station Casinos,Silverton Casino LLC and Maloof Companies.General counsel

Gilland will also join Golden Entertainment, as senior vice president and general counsel and will report to Higgins, the company’s chief legal officer, the company said.

She previously served as senior vice president, general counsel and compliance officer for American Casino and Entertainment Properties as well as general counsel and chief financial officer for Taylor Construction Group Companies.

beverage executive

In September, Golden Entertainment named gaming and hospitality industry veteran Todd Parmelee as the company’s vice president of food and beverage operations.

Parmelee will have responsibility for the business aspects surrounding the nearly 60 traditional Nevada-style taverns the company operates under the PT’s Entertainment Group division and the restaurant outlets at Golden Entertainment’s Pahrump casinos and the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Maryland.

Parmelee expects to develop business strategies with the restaurant operations within the four Southern Nevada casinos Golden Entertainment is acquiring through its planned purchase of American Casino &Entertainment Properties. That acquisition, which requires regulatory approval, is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Most recently, Parmelee was vice president of food and beverage for Benchmark, a Texas-based global hospitality company that operates 60 hotels and resorts nationwide. He previously served as the regional director of operations for the Cordish Companies’ “Live!” entertainment operations in St. Louis and Kansas City. Parmelee also spent three years as the beverage director at the Hard Rock Las Vegas and was vice president of tavern operations for PT’s Entertainment Group from 2007-2013.

“As Golden Entertainment expands its footprint and we take the company to its next level, we believe Todd Parmelee has the vast hospitality industry experience and background necessary to improve our existing food and beverage operations and lead the integration of our newest businesses,” said Golden Entertainment Chief Operating Officer Steve Arcana. “It’s a pleasure to welcome Todd Parmelee back to the Golden family.”