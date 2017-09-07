Posted 

Pahrump church to hold back to school talent competition

9188730_web1_thinkstockphotos-546015598201796154739843_9188730.jpg
Thinkstock The New Hope Fellowship Pahrump at 781 West St. is hosting a "Back to School Talent Competition" on Sept. 9. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $8, but Kids five years of age and under are free, as long as they sit on an adult's lap.

By Jeffrey Meehan
Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump church is going to rock the house with a back-to-school talent competition Saturday night.

New Hope Fellowship, at 781 West St. is hosting its inaugural “Back to School Talent Competition” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. . Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are available at the door for $8.

Patti Windham, talent coordinator for the event, said she’s expecting about two dozen performers for the competition.

Event-goers will be entertained by singers, dancers, rappers and musicians from several local schools in Pahrump. Most Nye County children returned to school on Aug. 7.

Top performers will win cash and other prizes: first place is $100; second place pays $75; and third place pays $50. Other prizes may also be available for performers, according to a handout promoting the event.

Half the proceeds of the event will go to New Hope.

Event-goers five years of age or younger are free but must sit on an adult’s lap, unless there are extra seats available, according to a flyer promoting the event.

Performers will be judged by representatives of Foxter Music, a local music store located at 141 Frontage Road.

For more information, contact Windham at 775-764-7796.

If you go

  • Back to school talent competition for local students happening Saturday at New Hope Fellowship Pahrump at 781 West St.
  • Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
  • The performance runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tickets are $8 at the door.
  • Kids 5 years of age or under are free, as long as they sit on a parent's lap.
  • For more information, contact Patti Windham at 775-764-7796

Source: Patti Windham, talent coordinator

 