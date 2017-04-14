Pahrump pageant coordinator schedules special fundraiser dance

It’s a great opportunity to dance the night away early next month as Pahrump’s Ms. Senior Golden Years USA Pageant presents “Dancing Under the Stars” at Sanders Family Winery on May 6.

Coordinator B.J. Hetrick-Irwin said the event serves as a fundraiser for the group, where contestants for the upcoming 2017 Ms. Senior Golden Years USA Pageant will be revealed.

Admission to the event is $10.

“We are really excited about it and we are going to have new contestants who will be introduced,” she said. “We have seven contestants this year and they are all wonderful and having a lot of fun with this. I started this back in 2003, and we are now in our 14th year.”

“It’s very exciting because I got out of my comfort zone,” she said. “Many ladies have dreamed about this when they were a child. Now they have raised their family so it’s their time in life to enjoy.”

Music and entertainment will be provided by Deanna O’Donnell’s professional DJ service, Mr. Music Disc Jockey Service.

“Deanna O’Donnell is my disc jockey and we invite the community to come and dance with us under the lovely stars,” Hetrick-Irwin said. “During the intermission we are going to do one dance that is going to surprise everybody. Two of my dancers choreographed the Broadway dance. The admission fee is only $10 and you can’t beat that. Tickets are going very fast and in fact, we had to order more tickets.”

Sanders Family Winery is located at 3780 E. Kellogg Road, on the south end of the valley off Homestead Road.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the dancing starts at 6 p.m.

For tickets and additional information call Hetrick-Irwin at 775 727-7011.

