Scooter rider struck by car in Pahrump area

A local man was transported with critical injuries to a Las Vegas hospital after being struck by a car late Thursday evening Dec. 7.

The unidentified 42 year old, according to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis, was riding a scooter when the collision occurred on South Blagg Road near Eton Street at 10:18 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found the accident as reported,” Lewis said. “That patient sustained injuries consistent with flight and was transported by ground to Mercy Air 21 and subsequently flown to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas with critical injuries.”

NHP summoned

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded and conducted the initial investigation.

“The driver of the car remained on scene and called 911 to report the accident,” a sheriff’s office news release stated. “Due to the severity of the accident and the man’s injuries, the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded and is conducting the accident reconstruction and investigation.”

At present, no citations were issued by law enforcement, as the exact cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Heating unit sparks fire

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, fire crews were dispatched to a building fire in the area of the 200 block of East Calvada Boulevard at approximately 2:30 a.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found an odor within the structure where their investigation revealed a fire within the HVAC unit, which was mounted in the attic space of the structure,” Lewis said. “The fire was contained to the appliance with no further extension. There were no injuries reported.”

Inyo County emergency responses

On Saturday, Dec. 9, Pahrump fire crews were summoned for a mutual-aid assignment structure fire in the area of Charleston View, California just after 10 a.m.

Charleston View is roughly 25 miles from Pahrump, off of the Old Spanish Trail Highway.

Lewis said upon arrival, crews found a single-wide structure with a wood frame addition, which was well involved in flames with multiple, nearby exposures.

“The fire had extended to at least one vehicle and two accessory outbuildings,” Lewis said. “One occupant was assessed for smoke inhalation, but refused medical transport. The crews brought the fire under control, and held the scene pending the arrival of the Southern Inyo County Fire Protection District.”

On Sunday, December 10, fire crews were dispatched for a second mutual-aid assignment near the Amargosa Opera House, for a single-vehicle crash just before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found the accident as reported, where the patient was transported back to Desert View Hospital in Pahrump.

Smoke investigation leads to structure fire

On Monday, Dec. 11, crews were dispatched for a smoke investigation on the 2100 block of North Linda Street at 11:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, and the initial investigation, it was revealed that there was fire within the walls of the structure,” Lewis said. “The assignment was redispatched and upgraded to a structure fire, adding additional resources.”

Lewis went on to say that crews found an improper installation and use of a fireplace inside the home.

“The fire extended into the primary dwelling and went up through the roof area of the structure,” Lewis said. “Crews were able to bring that fire under control approximately 20 minutes within their arrival. There were no injuries reported and the investigation revealed that it was a probable accidental fire related to either the improper use or improper installation of the fireplace.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes