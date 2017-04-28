Two-vehicle crash sends one to hospital in Pahrump

One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle collision involving an official Nye County utility truck just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Nye County Sheriff’s deputies, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue, along with the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the scene within minutes.

NHP Sgt. Carlos Rivera said the county vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 160, as the driver of a full-size GMC pickup truck with California license plates was traveling northbound, attempting to turn left on Highway 372.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the black pickup failed to yield the right of way to the white utility vehicle as it appears, so we had a T-bone collision at the intersection,” Rivera said. “Both vehicles sustained significant damage. At least one person was transported to Desert View Hospital from that black pickup truck and right now, his condition is unknown.”

“Everything is under investigation right now but it appears from witness statements, the driver of the GMC pickup truck was at fault,” Rivera said. “We just asked people to be patient, be calm and wear their seatbelts, as well as pay attention to their driving.”

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis said crews were forced to perform what’s known as a “door pop” to free one of the occupants of the pickup truck.

“Upon arrival, we found what appeared to be a T-bone type collision,” Lewis said. “Our scene assessment and size-up revealed that one of the occupants of the black pickup truck, was entrapped inside the vehicle. Engine 1 was assigned a rescue group along with Medic 1, while the Medic 2 team was assigned to patient care. It appeared to be one impact between the two vehicles. NHP is investigating as to what the cause was. There was one occupant in the county-owned vehicle and three in the pickup truck.”

