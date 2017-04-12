Posted 

Wage survey underway in Nevada

Wage survey underway in Nevada

8342755_web1_statecapitol_8342755.jpg
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada state capitol building. Nevada law requires the Labor Commissioner to conduct an annual survey of contractors who have performed construction work during the past year in order to determine prevailing wage rates for the upcoming year.

Wage survey underway in Nevada

8342755_web1_copy_statecapitol_8342755.jpg
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada state capitol building. Nevada law requires the Labor Commissioner to conduct an annual survey of contractors who have performed construction work during the past year in order to determine prevailing wage rates for the upcoming year.

By David Jacobs
Pahrump Valley Times

The Office of the Nevada Labor Commissioner has released the 2017–2018 Construction Wage Survey for contractors throughout the state.

Completed surveys are due by 5 p.m. July 17, 2017, in order to be included in the process for determining the prevailing wage rates, which will be posted on October 1 as required by Nevada law.

Nevada law requires the Labor Commissioner to conduct an annual survey of contractors who have performed construction work during the past year in order to determine prevailing wage rates for the upcoming year.

Prevailing wage rates are required to be paid on Nevada public works construction projects such as roadways and government buildings that cost more than $250,000.

Contractors can access the survey at www.labor.nv.gov

They also can call the Office of the Labor Commissioner in Las Vegas at 702-486-2650, or in Carson City at 775-684-1890.