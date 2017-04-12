Wage survey underway in Nevada

The Office of the Nevada Labor Commissioner has released the 2017–2018 Construction Wage Survey for contractors throughout the state.

Completed surveys are due by 5 p.m. July 17, 2017, in order to be included in the process for determining the prevailing wage rates, which will be posted on October 1 as required by Nevada law.

Nevada law requires the Labor Commissioner to conduct an annual survey of contractors who have performed construction work during the past year in order to determine prevailing wage rates for the upcoming year.

Prevailing wage rates are required to be paid on Nevada public works construction projects such as roadways and government buildings that cost more than $250,000.

Contractors can access the survey at www.labor.nv.gov

They also can call the Office of the Labor Commissioner in Las Vegas at 702-486-2650, or in Carson City at 775-684-1890.