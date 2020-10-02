44°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

Bee Wise Immunize to host free flu shots in October

By Ramón Elizondo Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 2, 2020 - 2:13 am
 
Getty Images/iStockphoto As the study continues, the final vaccine efficacy percentage might va ...
Getty Images/iStockphoto As the study continues, the final vaccine efficacy percentage might vary. The DMC has not reported any serious safety concerns and recommends that the study continue to collect additional safety and efficacy data as planned.

As the flu season approaches, Bee Wise Immunize announced its No Cost Flu Shot events that will be held at several locations in Nye County throughout the month of October.
According to The Town of Pahrump, these free flu shots are recommended for babies of six-month-old and up. If you are under 18-years-old, you will need to bring at least one of your parents or legal guardians.
These free immunizations are sponsored by different governmental entities. Including; Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, the Pahrump Community Health Nurse Office, the Nye County Department of Emergency Management and The Round Mountain Gold Health Center.
The first event will take place Thursday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Nye County Commission Chambers at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive.
A second event will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Beatty Community Center at 100 A Ave S. A third event will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tonopah Ambulance Barn at 209 N. St. Patrick in Tonopah.
The last event will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at The General Store at 85 Hadley Circle in Round Mountain.
All attendees of these events must wear a mask and remain in their vehicle at all times.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Juanita Martinez, left, picks out a grab-bag prize during t ...
Gulley, O’Herron win Turkey Bowl at Pahrump Nugget
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Randy Gulley rolled a 985 series to win the third annual 9-pin no-tap Turkey Bowl Tournament on Nov. 26 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
LIST: Senior Menu

Pahrump Senior Center

Ron and Sonja Cordova/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ron and Sonja Cordova put their large ...
Times seeks entrants for Christmas light displays for 2020
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump residents that get into the Christmas spirit and want to show it with large displays of lights are needed for the 2020 self-guided tour of town.

Getty Images
Small Business Saturday returns in Nye
Staff Report

Nye County will celebrate another year of Small Business Saturday, with Nye County commissioners formally declaring the event in 2019.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Captain Anthony Barnes with Cox’s David Diers, with $100 ...
Salvation Army receives money, turkeys from Cox
Staff Report

Cox Communications recently presented $100,000 and 100 frozen turkeys to the Salvation Army to help the nonprofit provide support to Southern Nevada families in need.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Smoke from a wildfire at Mount Charleston moves across ...
Virtual summit aims to reduce threat of wildfires
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension will be presenting a virtual summit aimed at helping communities adapt to the existence of wildfires.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
LIST: Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pahrump Gunfighters ...
Pahrump Gunfighters forced to cancel show
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For many years the Pahrump Gunfighters have entertained and thrilled the local community with their Old West shows and skits at Dusty Flats on West Stagecoach Road.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Volunteer Leonid Tuiasosopo, left, and Nicole McKinney, r ...
COVID restrictions will not stop Three Square Food Bank
Staff Report

In response to recent developments regarding COVID-19, Three Square Food Bank will continue efforts to ensure Southern Nevadans in need have access to nutritious food while strictly adhering to state and local mandates, directives and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.