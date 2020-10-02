Bee Wise Immunize to host free flu shots in October

As the flu season approaches, Bee Wise Immunize announced its No Cost Flu Shot events that will be held at several locations in Nye County throughout the month of October. According to The Town of Pahrump, these free flu shots are recommended for babies of six-month-old and up. If you are under 18-years-old, you will […]

According to The Town of Pahrump, these free flu shots are recommended for babies of six-month-old and up. If you are under 18-years-old, you will need to bring at least one of your parents or legal guardians.

These free immunizations are sponsored by different governmental entities. Including; Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, the Pahrump Community Health Nurse Office, the Nye County Department of Emergency Management and The Round Mountain Gold Health Center.

The first event will take place Thursday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Nye County Commission Chambers at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive.

A second event will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Beatty Community Center at 100 A Ave S. A third event will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tonopah Ambulance Barn at 209 N. St. Patrick in Tonopah.

The last event will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at The General Store at 85 Hadley Circle in Round Mountain.

All attendees of these events must wear a mask and remain in their vehicle at all times.