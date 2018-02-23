Balloon Festival ready for Pahrump sky

The 2018 Balloon Festival was set to kick off today, Feb. 23 at Petrack Park, which will be completely overtaken by activity and excitement for three full days.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Rainbow Thru Heaven hot air balloon team prepare for launch during the Balloon Festival's media day.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo was taken Thursday, Feb. 22 and shows the scene on the ground at Petrack Park as Rainbow Thru Heaven began its ascent with media passengers aboard.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A view of a balloon as crew members work to inflate the air craft. While two of the team held open the balloon, a high-powered fan started the inflation, which was eventually finished with the use of the propane burners attached to the gondola.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The first of the balloons participating in the Balloon Festival media day is shown drifting slowly skyward while another undergoes inflation.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Another view of the flight field at Petrack Park as media members floated upward in the calm morning air.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Inflating a hot air balloon takes a lot of work and attention. Balloon crews must pay attention to all angles of the air craft to ensure proper no damage occurs to the balloon.

The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Balloon Festival for the fifth year in a row, and there is bound to be something for nearly anyone to enjoy this weekend.

At 6 a.m. today, Petrack Park opens to the public and residents can flood into the grassy fields to watch as 30-plus balloon teams labor to ready their hot air balloons for flight. Once the balloons are drifting serenely through the sky, the Pahrump Valley High School rodeo will start at 8 a.m. to keep the fun going.

Vendors and the carnival, provided by Davis Amusement Cascadia, will open at 4 p.m. this afternoon. At 5 p.m., those with VIP Access tickets to the Balloon Glow will be able to find their spot on the flight field to prepare for that feature of the event at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 24 much the same schedule will follow but with the addition of a car show starting at 8 a.m. and tethered balloon rides beginning at 10 a.m. Vendors will also be opening early on Saturday at 8 a.m. The Balloon Glow will take place at 6 p.m. again.

On the final day of the event, Sunday, the park opens at 6 a.m., lift-off is set for 7 a.m. and the rodeo, vendors and carnival start at 8 a.m.

Quilt show starts

For those who may want to fill their weekend with fantastic fabric artwork rather than, or in addition to, hot air, the 2018 Pins and Needles Quilt and Needlework Show is set to take place this weekend as well.

The Quilt Show starts at 9 a.m. today inside Nevada Treasure RV Resort, where more than a dozen vendors and a huge variety of quilts, works of embroidery and every type of fabric art in between will be on display.

Attendees will also be able to learn a few fabric art techniques during the demonstrations that will take place and enjoy several sessions of old-fashioned bed turning. The 2018 Opportunity Quilt will also be up for raffle.

Contact Reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes.