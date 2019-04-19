Beatty advisory board moves to fill vacancies

Richard Stephens / Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left, Randy Reed, member; Erika Gerling, treasurer; and Dick Gardner, chairman, the three remaining members of the town board.

Editor’s note: Check for updates on this story upcoming in the Pahrump Valley Times and pvtimes.com

The Beatty Town Advisory Board is still operating with a minimum quorum of three members, but it has now submitted its recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners for appointees to fill the terms of two members who resigned.

Prior to its April 8 meeting, the board had already submitted the name of Perry Forsyth, who was the only applicant for the first vacancy. Forsyth’s father once served on the board and was instrumental in the building of Beatty’s senior housing facility.

At the April 8 meeting, the board had to choose between two applicants for the second seat on the board.

Rob Shirley, Beatty Water and Sanitation District Manager, submitted a letter of interest. At the meeting, he said that he would be retiring soon and that he felt his experience would be of help to the board in dealing with water issues.

Asked why he was interested in the position, Willem Venter, the other applicant, said, “I’m just here to serve the people of Beatty.”

The board decided to submit Shirley’s name for appointment. Chairman Dick Gardner thanked Venter for applying, and told him not to give up.

The Board of County Commissioners has to approve the board’s recommendations, and the candidates will also have to complete paperwork before they can be appointed.

The board approved the expenditure of up to $4,400 for the purchase of tires for the Beatty Fire Department’s tenders 31 and 32. The winning bid was from Revert Tire in Beatty, which they said was significantly lower than the other bid received.

They also approved their tentative budget for fiscal year 2020. It will be submitted to the county for review and approval.

The board voted to send a letter to the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection concerning Rocky Mountain Minerals’ application for a reclamation permit for their Bullfrog Gold exploration project.

The letter said that the company had assured them that“they have no plans to obstruct public access to roads and trails that are in use today,” and that “they are sensitive to our concerns about water resource protection and conservation.”

“Based on their responses to our concerns and our belief that they will stand by their assurances,” the letter continues, “We feel confident that they will continue a strong dialogue with us and keep us informed of any changes that may need cooperation from both parties to ensure that Beatty residents and visitors are not negatively impacted.”

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.