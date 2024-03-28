Beatty Clinic gets tons of help with new a/c

BEATTY — The Beatty Foundation, an affiliate of AngloGold-Ashanti (AGA), did tons of good at the Beatty Clinic on March 22. Nine tons, exactly.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Workers from Jonaire of Pahrump used a crane to hoist the old units off the clinic roof and lift the new ones into place.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The foundation upgraded the AC at the Beatty clinic, installing two new heat pumps, one 5-ton and one 4-ton, to replace the older, problematic system.

This consisted of upgrading the heavy A/C at the clinic with the installation of two new heat pumps, one 5-ton and one 4-ton, to replace the older, problematic system.

The job was completed by workers from Jonaire, of Pahrump, who used a crane to hoist the old units off the clinic roof and lift the new ones into place.

The project, which cost approximately $25,000, also included replacing duct work and performing weather sealing where the old units had leaked for years whenever there was rain.

AGA established the Beatty Foundation in July of last year. Its seven-member board consists of three directors from the company and four local residents. Beatty resident Debbie Baker serves as president.

The stated mission of the foundation is “to enhance the quality of life within the Beatty community through funding and management of sustainable projects focused on infrastructure, education, tourism, communities, recreation, and conservation.”

The Beatty Clinic AC upgrade was the foundation’s first funded project and was in response to an application by the Beatty Health and Welfare Committee, which owns and maintains the clinic building.

Individuals and organizations within the Beatty Taxing District can apply for grants that meet the parameters of the mission statement by filling out an application on www.beatty-foundation.org.

After the foundation directors review the application and determine that it meets the required criteria, applicants are then given the opportunity to make an in-person presentation to the directors.

AngloGold-Ashanti, one of the largest gold mining companies in the world, is developing several prospective mines in the Beatty area.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.