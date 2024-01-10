37°F
GALLERY: Public bids farewell to former sheriff Sharon Wehrly

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 10, 2024 - 11:14 am
 
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Hundreds attended a public memorial service for f ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Hundreds attended a public memorial service for former Nye County sheriff Sharon Wehrly.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A horse-drawn carriage carried the casket of Sharon Wehrly al ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A horse-drawn carriage carried the casket of Sharon Wehrly along Highway 372 to Chief Tecopa Cemetery.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Survivors of Sharon Wehrly mourn over a U.S. flag ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Survivors of Sharon Wehrly mourn over a U.S. flag that was given to family members at the former sheriff’s public memorial service.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Honor guards from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Departmen ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Honor guards from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department gave a 21-gun salute at a graveside service for former Nye County sheriff Sharon Wehrly on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 at Chief Tecopa Cemetery in Pahrump.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A white horse draws the coffin of Sharon Wehrly, ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A white horse draws the coffin of Sharon Wehrly, who died on Dec. 14. The enigmatic white horse is a symbol in Christianity that embodies death and a connection to the divine.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Mourners convene at Chief Tecopa Cemetery to say ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Mourners convene at Chief Tecopa Cemetery to say farewell to Sharon Wehrly, a public servant who spent decades in law enforcement before being elected sheriff.

Hundreds of mourners lined Highway 372 and East Street during former Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly’s public memorial service on Friday, Jan. 5.

Wehrly, 79, died on Dec. 14, following a prolonged battle with cancer, which she publicly announced in August 2021.

Among those in attendance for the service at the Pahrump Nugget Event Center were family members, dozens of local public officials and honor guards from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Following the service, Wehrly’s coffin was transported by a horse-drawn carriage to Chief Tecopa Cemetery for interment just a short distance away on East Street, where pastor Austin Drake, of Pahrump spoke about her legacy and dedication to public service.

A riderless horse followed the procession representing Wehrly’s love and admiration for animals.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Sgt./Det. Cory Fowles told the Pahrump Valley Times that he first met Wehrly roughly 12 years ago when she began working in the Nye County District Attorney’s Office as an investigator.

“She dedicated herself to helping people right up until her last day,” Fowles said. “She will be remembered as a selfless person who worked right up until her last day to help people and serve the public. I know she enjoyed what she did and she was very good at it.”

Fowles spoke about Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services’ participation in the funeral procession, where tower and ladder apparatus trucks formed an arch displaying the American flag along Highway 372.

“It was very apt and deserving,” he said. “For decades and decades, she served her community and her country with distinction and I think it was a very deserving tribute.”

Wehrly, who served as Nye County sheriff from 2014 to 2022, leaves behind a beloved family, including her two sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, or X, formerly Twitter: @pvtimes.

