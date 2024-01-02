PHOTOS: How Pahrump helped dozens facing homelessness

Every three months, the Community Crisis Intervention Committee puts together the Homeless Wraparound, quarterly happenings geared specifically toward serving those experiencing homelessness in Pahrump.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The last Homeless Wraparound of 2023 took place Dec. 15 at the NyECC Activities Center, offering free hot meals along with many other services and resources.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A gentleman is shown at the haircutting station at the Dec. 15 Homeless Wraparound event.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Homeless Wraparound attendees were able to chat with representatives of organizations about the resources available to them locally.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A Homeless Wraparound attendee is pictured with his newly acquired blanket, one of the many items available for free during the event.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Homeless Wraparound attendees were able to browse through a large assortment of free clothing.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Mobile showers were set up at the NyECC during the Homeless Wraparound.

While there is no one-size-fits-all solution to fix the complex homelessness problem in Pahrump, the Community Crisis Intervention Committee is doing all it can to bring a little comfort and relief to local unhoused residents.

Every three months, the Community Crisis Intervention Committee puts together the Homeless Wraparound, quarterly happenings geared specifically toward serving those experiencing homelessness. These events are hosted at the NyE Communities Coalition in partnership with a variety of other community organizations. The aim is straightforward, focused on alleviating some of the common struggles faced by the homeless by providing much-needed resources, free of charge.

The most recent Homeless Wraparound took place last month, offering people the chance to stock up on several necessary items just in time for the holidays and the looming colder weather.

“The event was a great success! Attendees showed interest in all of our services and I feel we were able to help a lot of people,” NyECC Community Health Worker Rachel Leddy told the Pahrump Valley Times afterward.

Nye County Health and Human Services Eligibility Worker and CCIC Chair Christina Charles confirmed a total of 67 people had signed into the event on Dec. 15, with the many resources gratefully received by all.

Those who made their way to the event were able to enjoy free hot meals on site along with food bags to take with them, as well as essentials like hygiene products, clothing and even cell phones. When living in an unhoused situation, access to shower facilities is often limited, so to help those attending to clean up and feel their best, free showers were available and haircuts were offered, too.

Health care is another aspect of life made much more challenging when experiencing homelessness, which is why the Community Health Nurse was on site, providing flu shots and other vaccines to guard against illness.

Of course, getting to an event such as this isn’t always easy for someone who is homeless, something event organizers understand all too well. That’s why free transportation was arranged, in partnership with the local bus service, Pahrump Valley Public Transportation. Unhoused residents wishing to take advantage of the event were able to board a bus at Basin Avenue and Higley Road, not far from where many homeless people are encamped, and return to that location once they were finished with the wraparound.

As for its history, the Homeless Wraparound was originally under the operation of You Matter Ministries, but when that group had to let the event go, others stepped in to ensure the outreach effort would continue.

“The event is organized by the Community Crisis Intervention Committee, or CCIC, and is a collaborative effort between organizations and community members. The committee focuses on efforts around homelessness in our community. Some NyECC staff are part of this committee and the event itself is hosted at NyECC at present,” Leddy detailed.

“Our next Homeless Wraparound is scheduled for March,” she continued. “People can help by donating items, distributing flyers for the event to those living in homelessness and by volunteering at the actual event. In order to volunteer, all a person needs to do is fill out a volunteer application with NyECC. Community members can also join the CCIC and attend our monthly meetings.”

There will be four Homeless Wraparound events in 2024, including March 15, June 21, Sept. 20 and Dec 20. All events take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NyECC Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

The NyECC’s next general coalition meeting is set for Jan. 17 at the Pahrump Community Library, 701 East Street. The meeting will run from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and can be attended online via Zoom or by calling 346-248-7799.

The CCIC meets the second Friday of each month.

For more information or to assist with future events, contact Leddy at 775-727-9970, extension 212.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com