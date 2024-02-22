How an injured and abandoned dog in Pahrump overcame the odds

A stray dog that was homeless, hospitalized and facing euthanasia earlier this month is now on the mend thanks to several in the community who helped raise thousands for its life-saving care.

Now the community can meet the dog that captured their hearts from 3 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Sunshine Eats & Sweets during the food truck rally at Area 51 Fireworks, 1381 Highway 372.

Blue, a 2- to 3-year-old mixed breed aptly named for his icy blue eyes, and another another young pup were found abandoned along Highway 160 and Tecopa Road on Feb. 5. Blue had apparently been hit by a car and suffered from a broken leg, hip and internal stomach bleeding.

Volunteers with Search Squad of Pahrump, a 1,000-plus member dog rescue that works to secure and return stray animals to their owners, took Blue to the vet but it wasn’t a simple fix, according to the doctor, who estimated the cost for several procedures could run between $15,000 to $18,000.

“The doctor made it clear this was an all-in repair or none,” said Debra Day, a member of the Squad who posts regular updates about Blue on the nonprofit’s Facebook page. “I think we experienced most every emotion that day. We were scared. We cried, we cussed and we gambled.”

The Squad’s posts were crucial to get the word out about Blue’s condition and soon an account was set up for the community to donate to Blue’s veterinary bills.

Thousands of dollars have poured in for the dog’s care and he was able to be treated by a Las Vegas veterinarian.

After enduring hours of surgeries there over the course of days, Blue was released to a member of the Squad on Feb. 11 and has been slowly recovering since then.

The story of Blue proves what’s capable through the coordinated efforts, determination and generosity.

“So much love has flowed into Blue’s life, all from strangers who wanted to help heal this beautiful boy,” says Day.

And thanks to our community, Blue now has a second chance at life.

Search Squad would like to thank:

Yaileny Selema Sanchez founder of Goliath Pet Service and vet tech at VECC for Blue’s care and continued updates from the hospital;

Heather, Rayne, and Amber for responding to his report on the highway and securing their safety;

Dawg House Rescuers of Pahrump for helping network his story for donations;

Debra Young for her being a liaison for Search Squad to the community regarding Blue’s care.