41°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
Community

How an injured and abandoned dog in Pahrump overcame the odds

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
February 22, 2024 - 2:54 pm
 

A stray dog that was homeless, hospitalized and facing euthanasia earlier this month is now on the mend thanks to several in the community who helped raise thousands for its life-saving care.

Now the community can meet the dog that captured their hearts from 3 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Sunshine Eats & Sweets during the food truck rally at Area 51 Fireworks, 1381 Highway 372.

Blue, a 2- to 3-year-old mixed breed aptly named for his icy blue eyes, and another another young pup were found abandoned along Highway 160 and Tecopa Road on Feb. 5. Blue had apparently been hit by a car and suffered from a broken leg, hip and internal stomach bleeding.

Volunteers with Search Squad of Pahrump, a 1,000-plus member dog rescue that works to secure and return stray animals to their owners, took Blue to the vet but it wasn’t a simple fix, according to the doctor, who estimated the cost for several procedures could run between $15,000 to $18,000.

“The doctor made it clear this was an all-in repair or none,” said Debra Day, a member of the Squad who posts regular updates about Blue on the nonprofit’s Facebook page. “I think we experienced most every emotion that day. We were scared. We cried, we cussed and we gambled.”

The Squad’s posts were crucial to get the word out about Blue’s condition and soon an account was set up for the community to donate to Blue’s veterinary bills.

Thousands of dollars have poured in for the dog’s care and he was able to be treated by a Las Vegas veterinarian.

After enduring hours of surgeries there over the course of days, Blue was released to a member of the Squad on Feb. 11 and has been slowly recovering since then.

The story of Blue proves what’s capable through the coordinated efforts, determination and generosity.

“So much love has flowed into Blue’s life, all from strangers who wanted to help heal this beautiful boy,” says Day.

And thanks to our community, Blue now has a second chance at life.

Search Squad would like to thank:

  • Yaileny Selema Sanchez founder of Goliath Pet Service and vet tech at VECC for Blue’s care and continued updates from the hospital;
  • Heather, Rayne, and Amber for responding to his report on the highway and securing their safety;
  • Dawg House Rescuers of Pahrump for helping network his story for donations;
  • Debra Young for her being a liaison for Search Squad to the community regarding Blue’s care.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
By Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ginny Faulkner, left, works in the work ...
End of an era: 50-year-old Beatty business closing
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Owner Jane Cottonwood, who made ribbons, trophies and awards for organizations all over the country, plans to retire and close her shop at the end of February.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The last Homeless Wraparound of 2023 took place Dec. 15 at th ...
PHOTOS: How Pahrump helped dozens facing homelessness
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Every three months, the Community Crisis Intervention Committee puts together the Homeless Wraparound, quarterly happenings geared specifically toward serving those experiencing homelessness in Pahrump.

Misty Oneil Epstein/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump residents and Liberty Projects ...
PHOTOS: Wild horses come home for the holidays
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The wild horse herds that were removed from the Pahrump Valley earlier this year are finally home, and just in time for Christmas. Here’s how the community came together and made it happen.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, Disabled American Veteran member Cathy G ...
Community Christmas Dinner set for Dec. 23
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Christmas is just around the corner and it’s all hands on deck for the Pahrump Holiday Task Force as the nonprofit prepares to celebrate the season with the entire community.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A local family surrounds Santa Claus for a festive family photo.
A night of cookies with Santa
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This past Saturday, the valley was invited to enjoy some cookies with Santa and dozens of families turned out for an evening filled with festive fun.

Thinkstock Cookies with Santa will offer free family fun to celebrate the Christmas season.
Like Santa? Like Cookies? This PDOP event is for you
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Disability Outreach Program will be helping families get into the holiday spirit with an all-new, free community event: Cookies with Santa.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Artist Michelle Graves installed “KEEP G ...
In these tough times, new art piece a reminder to ‘Keep Going’
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

BEATTY — Shadows. In 2006 Eames Demetrios designated Rhyolite as the capital of the District of Shadows in his fantasy alternate universe. This bit of information can be found on the plaque he placed at Goldwell Open Air Museum next to the Nevada ghost town.