Here’s how much the Tappers raised for the Federation of the Blind

The Silver Tappers annual holiday show was a sold-out event. The performance helped raise $5,000 for one Nye County nonprofit.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The proceeds from the Christmas Benefit Show were presented to the Southern Nye County Federation of the Blind this past Saturday, with $5,000 donated to the cause of assisting the area's blind and visually impaired.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years founder B.J. Hetrick-Irwin and Southern Nye County Federation of the Blind members Ellie Wilshusen and Dolores Joyner. The Tappers presented the federation with a $5,000 check and in return, Hetrick-Irwin and the Tappers were honored with a plaque of appreciation.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Silver Tappers, Ms. Senior Golden Years and local Federation of the Blind chapter are shown enjoying a Christmas gathering following the check presentation ceremony.

The Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years hosted their annual Christmas Benefit Show this month and the proceeds of that event were proudly presented to the Southern Nye County Federation of the Blind this past weekend.

Taking place Saturday, Dec. 16, the check presentation ceremony was held at the Pahrump Senior Center.

The Nevada Silver Tappers Board of Directors, including B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, Chris Fay, Jackie Greco, Maria Apodaca-Shaddy, Alice Saitta, Vicki Gladsjo and Teri Rogers, along with group choreographers Kim Cornell-Lyle and Ione DeSantis, said they were all delighted to be able to offer such a fantastic donation.

“Once again, we wish to thank the entire community of Pahrump and all other contributors for making this $5,000 award possible,” DeSantis enthused.

As for members of the Southern Nye County Federation of the Blind, they said they were blown away by the donation, which will do much to support the fledgling chapters as it continues to grow.

“We were so happy to receive this money, as it will allow us to start providing transportation and other services for the blind here in Pahrump,” Southern Nye County Federation of the Blind member Ellie Wilshusen remarked following the check presentation. “We were shocked to see how much money they donated! B.J. and her organizations have provided so much to this community and we are thrilled to have been chosen to be the recipient of this year’s Christmas Benefit Show funds.”

The donation check was not the only formal presentation on the afternoon’s agenda, either, with a special award bestowed upon the founder of the Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years groups.

“To thank her and the Tappers, B.J. was also presented with a plaque of appreciation for all she has done for our organization,” Wilshusen detailed.

Special recognition goes to DeSantis and Cornell-Lyle for the effort and hours they put into teaching the Silver Tappers the routines featured in the Christmas Benefit Show and to Sharon Crisp for her flawless work in running the music during the show.

For more on the Southern Nye County Federation of the Blind contact Dolores Joyner at 775-727-0473.

