Beatty Senior Center closed for repairs

Menus have been updated at area senior centers

Beatty Senior Center

The Beatty Senior Center will be closed until further notice due to needed building repairs, the county announced.

Nye County Senior Nutrition is looking into options for continuing meal service for Beatty senior clients and hopes to solidify plans by Monday, July 16, the county said.

Updated information will be posted at the Senior Center and the county will notify the Beatty Town Office to help keep the community informed about meal service options and status of repairs, the county said.

Concerned citizens can email their questions to nyeseniors@co.nye.nv.us or call the main telephone number at 775-482-7300, the county said in its update Thursday.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 16 – July 20. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Baked stuffed pork chop, yams, lima beans and peas, garden salad, fruit cocktail, soup;

Tuesday — Chicken Caesar salad, carrot/celery sticks, fruit, black-eyed pea soup;

Wednesday – Baked chili cheese fries, steamed carrots, whole wheat muffin, yogurt with fruit, soup;

Thursday — Stuffed zucchini, potatoes O’Brien, corn, apple crisp, northern bean soup;

Friday – Low-sodium hot dog, whole wheat bun, mac and cheese, fruit salad, green beans, peaches, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana open enrollment, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Justin – Pahrump Wellness Center, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Infinity Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 16 – July 20:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, whole wheat/low-sodium crackers, grapefruit sections;

Tuesday — Beef tacos with thick and chunky salsa, guacamole, refried black beans, Mexican corn saute, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday — Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange mango cup;

Thursday — Beef stir fry, steamed brown rice, beet salad, mandarin oranges;

Friday — Mexican egg casserole, low-sodium sausage, home fries, pineapple chunks, oatmeal, orange juice.