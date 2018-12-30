Community gathering caps off Christmas season in Pahrump

Christmas time in the Pahrump Valley included a vast array of celebrations, with one of the very largest being the annual Community Christmas Brunch, organized by the Holiday Task Force.
Taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 25 at the NyE Communities Coalition, the Community Christmas Brunch was a successful endeavor once again, feeding the bodies and souls of the hundreds who attended.
From the free feast and the holiday tunes for entertainment to the chance to chat with Santa and revel in the company of so many other delighted residents and visitors, the event had something for just about everyone to enjoy.
The Community Christmas Brunch also played a role in helping arm the valley’s populous against the chilly months ahead, providing a venue where those in need were able to select a few warm and cozy items from among the mass of donated blankets, jackets, hats and more.
The Coat Closet, as it has been dubbed, was stocked with all sorts of cold weather gear and anyone who found themselves feeling a bit too exposed to the frigid temperatures was invited to take their pick. Event organizer Linda Wright said it was just one more way for the Holiday Task Force to give back to the community during the most wonderful time of the year.
With Christmas 2018 now a memory, the Holiday Task Force will shift its attentions to the group’s next big event, the community gathering in celebration of Easter.
This is another large-scale event which regularly attracts upward of 1,000 attendees and it is a massive undertaking, requiring many hours of volunteer time and thousands of dollars to put together.
That is why the Holiday Task Force depends on the community, from businesses and organizations to individuals with giving hearts. Without the support of those willing to lend a hand or provide financial contributions and donations, the Holiday Task Force could not do what it does every year.
Wright encouraged any and all to get involved in whatever way they can, noting that the Holiday Task Force is always extremely grateful for what it receives and of course, all that comes in finds its way back out into the community in one form or another.
For more information on the Holiday Task Force or to get involved contact Wright at 775-419-7857.
