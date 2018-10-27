Divas on a Dime: How to make delightfully dreadful deviled eggs

If you’re looking for a cool Halloween treat, here’s a wickedly delicious idea. Take deviled eggs and dress them up for Halloween. Ours is going to be dressed as Monster Eggs. After the candy and sweets your guests will appreciate some real food, and this fits the bill.

This technique is easy. You take hard-boiled eggs and crack the shells with the back of a spoon. Then you place the cracked eggs into food coloring making beautiful web-like patterns. Make these into deviled eggs and be the hit of Halloween.

As I did recipe tests with my family I must tell you, we had so much fun.

Every time we unpeeled an egg it was exciting to see how the colorful crisscross lines and spider web designs came through using only black coloring. It’s like Halloween, Easter and Christmas all mashed up.

DEVILED MONSTER EGGS

What You’ll Need:

One dozen eggs

Gallon-sized plastic zip-top bag

1 teaspoon gel food coloring – black

1 ½ cups water

½ cup white vinegar

Your favorite deviled egg recipe or try mine below

Here’s How:

To boil eggs: Place eggs into a saucepan and cover with water and heat over medium-high heat, bringing to a full boil. Boil for five minutes and remove from heat. Cover the saucepan and let eggs sit in hot water for 12 minutes. Drain the eggs and place in ice water for about 10 minutes, remove from the ice water and place in the refrigerator until ready to color.

To color: Place gel food coloring, water and vinegar in the zip-top bag and smoosh it together. Be careful as the gel coloring can stain. Use foil to protect surfaces and wear old clothing. I even used latex gloves to save my mani. Using the back of a spoon lightly smack the eggshells to make cracks. Lots of cracks. Place the eggs in the baggie with the color and smoosh it some more to cover the eggs. Place the bag into a glass casserole dish and pop it in the fridge for at least 4 hours or better, overnight. The longer it sits, the more intense the color will be.

To make deviled eggs: When ready to prepare, peel the eggs. This is fun so invite the kiddies. Slice eggs lengthwise; place yolks in a bowl and the fabulously colored egg whites on a platter cut side facing up.

Mash egg yolks with a fork. Add ¼ cup mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon mustard, 1 teaspoon vinegar, salt and pepper to taste to the yolks.

Optionally you can add green or blue food coloring to this mixture. Mix thoroughly. Place mixture in a piping bag or plastic bag and snip the end with scissors. Pipe into cavities of egg whites.

Remember this technique for Easter and use pastel colors to make a bunch of tie-dye looking eggs.

You can also use strong tea to make a beautifully subtle brown design known as Chinese Tea Eggs.

This technique is wonderful not just for Halloween but for any occasion you want a little “oooh and aah!” to your deviled eggs.

Fabulous Food by Patti Diamond from “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” – www.divasonadime.com Join us on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom.