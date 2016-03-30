Easter weekend brings cheer throughout town

There was no shortage of community participation at Saturday’s Easter Picnic at Ian Deutch Memorial Park. The event featured free hot dogs, ice cream, kettle and popcorn for families to enjoy, courtesy of NyE Communities Coalition and the valley’s Holiday Task Force.

Kids of all ages were treated to miniature train rides, along with games and additional activities, including hay rides, face painting and the popular bounce house. The Easter Bunny was also on hand to pass out treats to the kids. Attendees also witnessed how it’s possible to cook food, using solar power.

As an addition to the Easter Picnic this year, coalition officials held a ‘pop-top’ canned food drive throughout the day. More than a dozen sponsors contributed to the event, where the highlight was the ‘Easter Egg Scramble.’ Both the Holiday Task Force and coalition officials spent many hours planning the annual event.

The events continued through Sunday, with events at various churches and parks. Sunday at Simkins Park, kids enjoyed the day playing with bubbles during an event put on by Fidelis Christian Church.