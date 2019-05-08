Hemp growers are set to meet in Pahrump

Getty Images An industrial hemp farmers meeting is planned for May 10 at the Pahrump Valley Museum. The venue is set to begin at 3 p.m.

The Nevada Hemp Association is hosting a hemp growers meeting that could help local farmers build their network.

The gathering is planned for 3 p.m. on Friday at the Pahrump Valley Museum at 401 E. Basin Ave. The event will feature Dr. Chao-Hsiung Tung, chief science officer and lab director for G3 Labs in Las Vegas, who will discuss new testing requirements mandated by the 2018 Farm Bill that essentially legalized the cultivation of hemp.

The bill was signed into law in December.

According to Michael Whalen, founder and president of the Nevada Hemp Association, key buyers from the hemp industry should be in attendance at the event.

The event will also include “an open forum on any hemp growing related questions,” Whalen said.

The event is open to the public and has no cost to attend.

For more, call Mike Whalen at 775-513-7593 or visit nevadahempassociation.com