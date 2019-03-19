Horse monitoring: McCullough Arena at Petrack is closed

Horses at the Nevada State Junior/High School Rodeo that took place Feb. 22-24 in Pahrump may have been exposed to equine herpes virus type 1 and should be monitored for signs of disease, such as fever, cough or runny nose. McCullough Arena at Petrack is closed until April 5. For more, go to bit.ly/2TQ2EMQ for more on the state announcement.