In Profile: Bobbie Clark

Bobbie Clark

Legacy Trails Realty

775-727-0794

Age: 75

Years in business: “I have done real estate for 23 years in Pahrump.”

Background: “I come from Riverside, California where I was a horse trainer and was showing Tennessee Walkers. But when I came to Pahrump there wasn’t much work for horse trainers and so I had to get into real estate to fund my love of horses, but I love doing real estate too. I am the owner of Legacy Trails.”

Personal: “I love to bowl and do that twice a week. I also love to work out in my spare time and I am thankful that the only thing I take is vitamins.”

First job: “Believe it or not, my first job was delivering newspapers in Long Beach, California.”

Business climate: “There is a lot of optimism for real estate in the valley. People are sure things will change for the better. This year a lot of people are listing their homes and the inventory of repos are going down. In fact, we could see those disappearing this year. Las Vegas is a year ahead of us and that is happening there.”

