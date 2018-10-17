Increased hours, reduced adoption fees set at Desert Haven Animal Society

Desert Haven Animal Society is announcing increased hours of operation and reduced adoption fees at the shelter, the organization announced.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Animal Shelter, currently operated by the nonprofit Desert Haven Animal Society, as seen in this July 31 photo.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times file For details about the fees associated with the shelter’s services visit deserthavenas.org/services-fees

The new hours and fees went into place on Sunday, Oct. 14.

The shelter, 1511 Siri Lane, is now open to the public Wednesday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., providing an additional hour in the evening – and both weekend days – for potential adopters to view and adopt animals.

All adoption fees at the shelter have been reduced by 50 percent, the announcement said. Dog adoptions are now $50 and cat adoptions are $30. Nye County pet licensing fees still apply.

Shelter Manager Don Jennings said in a statement “Being open an extra hour in the evening and on Sunday means people will have more time to visit the shelter after work and on the weekend. Reduced adoption fees make it more affordable to get deserving pets into new homes. We have a lot of wonderful dogs and cats at Desert Haven, so be sure to stop by the shelter during our new business hours if you’re looking for a pet.”