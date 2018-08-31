Labor Day caps summer season at Lee Canyon in Southern Nevada

Labor Day weekend marks the end of the summer season at Lee Canyon.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal James Mendoza, left, practices his archery skills during Youth Adventure Day on July 20 at Lee Canyon.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal The ski lift during the winter becomes a scenic chair ride during the summer at Lee Canyon, offering stunning views as it climbs to more than 9,000 feet.

The resort offers a place for visitors to escape the heat seven climate zones above the desert floor. Disc golf, hiking, One-wheel tours, archery, mountain biking and a scenic chairlift ride are among the activities offered. Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s marketing director, said the summer season was a good one for the resort.

“Summer 2018 was an exceptional season for Lee Canyon. Mountain Fest was a huge success, and we introduced new event series like Wine and Canvas and Youth Adventure Days that were well-received by locals and visitors alike,” Seely said. “We look forward to the upcoming winter season and thank the Southern Nevada community for making this summer a landmark season.”

Labor Day weekend will be the final opportunity for guests to purchase or pick up their 2018-19 winter season passes at the resort. Skiers and snowboarders can also get their passes during Lee Canyon’s third annual Pray for Snow party Nov. 3 at Skye Canyon Park.

Adult skiers and snowboarders can choose from passes including the All Access ($499) that features 45 days of free lift access at 11 partner resorts, the Battle Born pass ($299), that includes two reduced-rate lift tickets and the Weekday Warrior pass ($249) that’s valid Monday through Friday throughout the winter season. The resort also offers youth season passes.

Lee Canyon will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Sunday and Monday and will close at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1. Dogs are welcome at the resort but must remain on leashes.

For additional information and prices for summer offerings or season passes, visit www.leecanyonlv.com and follow Lee Canyon on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.