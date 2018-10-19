Lance Schaus seeking Nye County Treasurer’s seat

The post of Nye County treasurer is set for the 2018 general election ballot but that vote may not be the determining factor in who ultimately holds the office in the coming four-year term.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The 2018 General Election is set for November 6.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Lance Roy Schaus of the Independent American Party is running for Nye County Treasurer, the post that his only opponent, Republican candidate Pam Webster, is resigning from.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Treasurer Pam Webster was appointed to the treasurer's office in January and then decided to run for election to that seat. She has now decided to resign, to focus on her family.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Treasurer's Office in Pahrump is located at 170 Floyd Street.

The treasurer’s seat is an odd case in the many races this year, having started off with a pool of Republican candidates that were narrowed down to one in the June primary. Coming out on top at the time was Pam Webster, who was appointed to the treasurer’s seat in January and then decided to run for official election to the office.

On the other side of the bid for treasurer is Lance Roy Schaus, an Independent American Party candidate. Schaus fully expected to go into the general election with opposition but just a few weeks ago, that all changed.

Webster tendered her resignation effective Oct. 2. While Webster’s name will still appear on the ballot, in the case that Webster secures the highest percentage of the vote this November, the decision as to who would fulfill her four-year term would be left in the hands of the Nye County Commission.

Lance Roy Schaus

Schaus is a veteran and described himself as a man with community spirit, dedicating time to various nonprofit organizations such as the Veterans Finance Committee. Now he wants to bring all of his past experience to bear at the treasurer’s level.

“A few years back I was going to tax sales here in town. I have bought properties all over the country and I would plan my travels to make it to tax sales,” Schaus explained when asked what prompted him to run for office. “I went to a tax sale here and they weren’t selling all of the properties back then, there were more and more properties going onto the roles because the slide from the recession was going on. My original thought was, this could be handled better.”

Schaus said it is important to get county properties back on the tax roles because a huge bulk of the county’s income is derived from property taxes. The more properties on the tax roles, the more revenue is available for county operations.

“Property taxes are the crux of the whole matter. So that was my first inclination, thinking they could use some information, they could use some help, they could use some guidance. And if the laws don’t allow selling it over the counter or lowering the price or this or that, then you go to the state Legislature and help them enact rules and regulations that will bring about the change you need. You have to fight for what you believe in,” Schaus declared.

“We have county essential services, things that must be paid for, must be provided,” he continued. “And the line between discretionary spending and essential county services has been blurred or removed. There is an awful lot of stuff going on that is less than favorable, from what I am hearing from my constituents when I am out there campaigning.”

In conclusion, Schaus remarked that he believes the outcome of the election is already determined and though he doesn’t know what it will be, he said he will accept whatever God has in store for him. “I am a Christian man and I prayed about what I am supposed to be doing. I don’t believe in coincidences at all. I had an interest in this office and things just started falling together,” Schaus commented.

Voters can learn more about Schaus by emailing 4lanceschaus2014@gmail.com

