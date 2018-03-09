Lil ‘Air N Style means fun for skiers, snowboarders at Lee Canyon

Lee Canyon hosted the Lil’ Air N Style, its second youth competition of the 2017-18 winter season.

Lee Canyon hosted the Lil’ Air N Style, its second youth competition of the 2017-18 winter season.

More than 100 skiers and snowboarders ranging in ages 3 to 12 hit the slopes to show off their skills in the Feb. 24 event.

The competition was the culmination of a four-week freeriders and mountaineers class program.

“The Lil’ Air competitions are above all about having a blast and cheering on the accomplishments of the next generation of skiers and snowboarders,” said Jim Seely, marketing director for Lee Canyon.

Competitors were divided into three categories based on sport and age.

A separate open division featured skiers and snowboarders not enrolled in Lee Canyon’s youth programs.

Competitors were judged on style and execution of skiing/riding on regular terrain and performance on a beginner jump, or beginner terrain park feature, which are designed specifically for youth.

Prizes included various items from Lee Canyon, and every contestant was entered to win a GoPro.

“Our youth programs allow kids to explore skiing and snowboarding in a safe and fun environment,” Seely said.

The event also traditionally draws family, friends, and other skiers and snowboarders.

“Over the years, we’ve seen the impact, where local kids develop a passion that they can share with their family and friends,” Seely said in his comments prior to this year’s fun.

Lee Canyon’s 2017-18 winter season is scheduled to run through this month, depending on appropriate weather conditions. For information visit www.leecanyonlv.com