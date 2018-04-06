List: menus for Pahrump, Amargosa and Beatty senior centers

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 9 – April 13. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed vegetables, salad and fruit, gingerbread, soup;

Tuesday — Herb baked chicken, rice, vegetable blend, whole wheat bread, applesauce, soup;

Wednesday – Low-sodium chili dog on whole wheat bun, carrots, yogurt pie, 7-bean soup;

Thursday — Stuffed bell pepper, spinach spaghetti, mixed greens, garlic bread, fruit, soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, brown rice, squash, bran roll, green salad, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; soap making classes, 10 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Senior Health Fair – lots of info and vendors, 9 a.m.; a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8:00 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Bankers Life – Medicaid Planning and Living Trust, 10 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Undersheriff Eisenloffel seminar – “Scams, What to Look For,” 10 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 9 – April 13:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Tuesday — BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach, carrots and peas, 7-grain bread, fresh banana;

Wednesday — Spinach lasagna, garlic bread, split pea soup, mixed green salad, birthday cake;

Thursday — Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin with butter, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange juice;

Friday — Western omelet, refried beans with tortilla, low-sodium bacon, oatmeal, yogurt with fresh fruit, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 9 – April 13

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – French dip on whole wheat French roll, baked onion rings, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges, coleslaw, Jell-O;

Tuesday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, herb roasted veggies, mixed fruit, split pea soup;

Wednesday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, whole wheat bread, oatmeal date bar;

Thursday – Pork chop in mushroom gravy, roasted squash, applesauce, whole wheat roll, minestrone soup;

Friday – Seafood chowder, egg salad sandwich, berries with yogurt, orange juice, cookie.