List: menus for Pahrump, Amargosa and Beatty senior centers

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 9 – April 13. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed vegetables, salad and fruit, gingerbread, soup;
Tuesday — Herb baked chicken, rice, vegetable blend, whole wheat bread, applesauce, soup;
Wednesday – Low-sodium chili dog on whole wheat bun, carrots, yogurt pie, 7-bean soup;
Thursday — Stuffed bell pepper, spinach spaghetti, mixed greens, garlic bread, fruit, soup;
Friday – Lemon baked fish, brown rice, squash, bran roll, green salad, fruit, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; soap making classes, 10 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday — Senior Health Fair – lots of info and vendors, 9 a.m.; a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8:00 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Bankers Life – Medicaid Planning and Living Trust, 10 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Undersheriff Eisenloffel seminar – “Scams, What to Look For,” 10 a.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 9 – April 13:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;
Tuesday — BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach, carrots and peas, 7-grain bread, fresh banana;
Wednesday — Spinach lasagna, garlic bread, split pea soup, mixed green salad, birthday cake;
Thursday — Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin with butter, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange juice;
Friday — Western omelet, refried beans with tortilla, low-sodium bacon, oatmeal, yogurt with fresh fruit, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 9 – April 13
One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Monday – French dip on whole wheat French roll, baked onion rings, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges, coleslaw, Jell-O;
Tuesday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, herb roasted veggies, mixed fruit, split pea soup;
Wednesday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, whole wheat bread, oatmeal date bar;
Thursday – Pork chop in mushroom gravy, roasted squash, applesauce, whole wheat roll, minestrone soup;
Friday – Seafood chowder, egg salad sandwich, berries with yogurt, orange juice, cookie.